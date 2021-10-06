Malta Airport last month saw the highest number of passengers since the outbreak of COVID-19, but that was still only half pre-pandemic levels for the month.

The airport said it welcomed 418,473 passengers in September, down by 45.1% from September 2019, before the pandemic struck.

Seat-occupancy levels remained below pre-pandemic levels at just over 70%.

The United Kingdom retained its spot as Malta Airport’s top driver of passenger traffic with over 108,000 passengers departing or arriving from this destination in September.

Next came the Italian, German, French and Spanish markets.