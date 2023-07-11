Malta Airport handled 754,258 passenger movements last month, a 4.5 per cent increase over June 2019, the last year before the pandemic created travel chaos.

Passenger traffic peaked on June 29 when the airport handled 30,419 departing and arriving travellers.

MIA said that while aircraft seat capacity surpassed 2019 volumes by 1.8 per cent, to reach 873,580, load factor also showed a marked improvement, rising from 84.1 per cent in June 2019 to 86.3 per cent last month.

The airport's top five markets remained largely consistent with the previous year. Italy retained the top spot with a market share of 24.5%, followed by the UK, Germany, which regained third position, France and Spain.

Positive first half of the year

MIA said that in the first half of this year, it handled 3,434,470 passengers, exceeding the traffic volume in the first half of 2019 by 5.6 per cent.