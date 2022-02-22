A new apron is to be developed at Malta International Airport to handle future growth, MIA said.

The €40 million project was given the go-ahead by the board of directors of Malta International Airport on Tuesday.

The Apron X project will see the development of an area measuring around 100,000 square metres, which is roughly comparable to the size of 14 football pitches. It will significantly improve the airport’s aircraft parking capacity and its ability to better handle mixed-fleet operations, particularly during peak hours in summer.

Apron X will be able to accommodate up to seven medium-size aircraft or three larger ones.

The airport has an additional 20 stands for aircraft on Aprons 8 and 9.

Apron X showing the different aircraft configurations it will handle.

“At this critical juncture, we have the responsibility to start taking long-term decisions, even if they may appear to be at odds with the current aviation environment, that will determine the future of the local tourism industry. Today’s approval of the Apron X investment is Malta International Airport’s strongest statement yet about its confidence in the industry’s ability to recover to pre-pandemic levels, as well as its potential to grow further and achieve new records,” said Malta International Airport Chief Executive Officer Alan Borg.

The project will include a taxiway to the new apron, and a staging area housing facilities for ground handling operations.

The Apron X project is also envisaged to support Malta International Airport in honouring its environmental commitments through the construction of a 10,000sq metre reservoir for better rainwater harvesting and the installation of LED floodlighting systems.

Additionally, the project will provide for preparatory works for the electrification of parking stands, in line with a European Union plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The project will supply parked aircraft with an electricity supply.

Works on the project are expected to commence in the coming weeks once the local Planning Authority issues a permit. While the company is eyeing the start of summer 2024 for the completion and utilisation of the first parking stands, the full project is expected to be concluded in 2026.