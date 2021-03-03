Malta International Airport is among the winners of Airports Council International’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards for 2020, claiming the title ‘Best Airport in Europe’ in its size category for the third consecutive year.

Airports Council International on Monday announced the winners of the industry awards following the rating of 348 airports worldwide by 306,673 passengers throughout 2020, bar the second quarter. A total of 1,044 departing passengers rated Malta Airport based on 34 key performance indicators related to the service provided and facilities offered.

Malta International Airport registered an improvement on most indicators compared to 2019, earning top scores from its guests for ease of use (4.50), cleanliness (4.49), staff courtesy (4.45), and safety and security (4.40). The airport ended the year with an all-time high overall satisfaction score of 4.46, surpassing the European average which stood at 4.28.

Waiting time ranked first among customers’ top priorities prior to Covid-19, while following the outbreak of the pandemic, cleanliness topped guests’ priority list, clearly indicating a shift in passengers’ expectations of their airport experience, the users' replies showed.

Throughout 2020, MIA introduced new initiatives, including a series of focus groups, aimed at continuing to evolve the passenger experience through Malta International Airport especially once traffic picks up. Additionally, employee training during the year was largely geared at equipping team members, notably front-liners, with new skills to be able to cater to travellers’ emerging needs.