The Malta International Airshow 2020 is back on the radar after it was announced cancelled for the third year in a row last month.

The Malta Aviation Society (MAS) and the Ministry for Tourism said on Thursday that next year’s airshow will be held on September 26 and 27.

MAS resident Joe Ciliberti, said present works around Malta’s airport offered a golden opportunity for the event to be back on Malta’s calendar of events after an absence of two years.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said that following several discussions and negotiations with MAS and the relevant stakeholders, an agreement was reached to re-introduce the airshow in 2020.

“The Malta International Airshow will be another key addition to the Visit Malta calendar of events and will attract a number of visitors and enhance niche tourism. We will keep working closely with all stakeholders involved to make sure that this event is successful.”

The Malta International Airshow 2020 will be the 26th edition of the event, attended by thousands of Maltese families as well as local and foreign aviation enthusiasts.

In September, the society had announced it had “ceased all preparations” for the 2020 event because Malta International Airport “has refused to provide adequate parking space”.

The last airshow had been held in 2017. The shows in 2018 and 2019 were called off amid complaints from the society of lack of financial support from the Tourism Ministry.

Over the years, MAS, via the airshow, helped to attract youth towards aviation, feeding the fast-growing aviation industry.