The Malta Aviation Society is sending out feelers in the hope of running an airshow this coming September.

In a brief statement issued on Saturday, the MAS said that it was reaching out to past contacts and letting them know about its plans.

“At present, the MAS is setting up deferred meetings with major stakeholders in Malta connected to the airshow to form the basis of the event that lay dormant for the past three months,” it said.

Video: Malta Aviation Society

Its plans are to offer a flying display in the north part of the island. Plans for a static display which will be open to the public are still tentative.

The Malta International Airshow was last organised in 2017 – its 25th year – and has failed to take off for three consecutive years since then.

On each of those occasions, the MAS said that it was not receiving adequate financial backing from the Tourism Ministry. Plans for a 2020 event, which have now been revived, were initially called off last September.

Photo: Malta Aviation Society