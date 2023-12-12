Malta is one of seven EU countries that want to be able to spy on journalists for national security reasons, according to a memo leaked to the French press on Tuesday.

French reporting agency Disclose said a confidential memo indicated that Malta, France, Italy, Finland, Greece, Cyprus and Sweden are pushing for a new EU-wide media protection law to retain a clause authorising the surveillance of journalists in the name of national security.

The memo was drafted by German senior officials during highly secretive EU Council negotiation meetings.

"In this document drafted by German senior officials, it is learned that Italy considers maintaining the paragraph on national security (in Article 4) as “a red line”. This means it vehemently opposes its removal," the report said.

"France, Finland, and Cyprus state they are “not very flexible” on the issue. As for Sweden, Malta, and Greece, their representatives claim to be on the same line, “with a few nuances”."

Questions were sent to the Office of the Prime Minister to better understand what Malta's position on the matter is, and how it would be willing to amend the clause.

No replies were received by the time of publication.

What is the issue?

The issue revolves around a new EU law, the European Media Freedom Act, that is in its final negotiation stages.

It seeks to protect journalists and media institutions in myriad ways, including by prohibiting government surveillance on them, their families and employees.

The bone of contention, however, is a clause that would allow states to spy on journalists in exceptional circumstances.

The Council of the European Union wants this clause to read: "This Article is without prejudice to the Member States’ responsibility for safeguarding national security".

This would give governments the power to spy on journalists if they feel it is in the interest of "national security", which is not defined.

But the EU Parliament wants that clause amended, arguing it is much too broad. National security could be used as an excuse to spy on journalists for unjustified reasons, MEPs are arguing.

The parliament is instead calling for a more restrictive clause, essentially allowing surveillance in very rare cases and under very specific circumstances.

It wants any sort of surveillance to only be deployed if it is unrelated to a journalist's work, does not result in access to journalists' sources, is justified on a case-by-case basis to prevent, investigate and prosecute a serious crime, and is ordered by an independent and impartial judicial authority.

In recent years, various EU member states caught spying on investigative journalists using spyware like Pegasus have justified that by arguing it was done for national security reasons.

'Seven states can block any compromise'

According to Disclose, even though the seven states only represent a third of the EU population, they "can block any compromise by allying with Hungary's Viktor Orban, who rejects the entire text (deeming it too liberal for this taste)".

The website said only Portugal "dared to criticize this staunch defense of the exception in the name of national security".

The law can only be approved if it enjoys the support of a group of states that between them represent at least 65 per cent of the EU population.

Negotiations are ongoing and are expected to continue on Friday.