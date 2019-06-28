Along with Cyprus, Malta recorded the hottest temperature in Europe on Tuesday, a sweltering 38˚C.

Heatwaves all across the continent have marked the beginning of summer, with many countries including Germany, Poland, Czechia and France recording unprecedented temperatures, with the south-east of France, reaching a whopping 45.9˚C.

A further rise in temperature to 40˚C is expected on Wednesday. Health authorities have issued a warning advising the public to avoid the outdoors between 11am and 4pm and to drink regularly.

At particular risk are young children, pregnant women and the elderly, who are vulnerable to overheating, which could lead to heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

“The body finds it difficult to adjust its temperature when it’s very hot,” Charmaine Gauci, superintendent of Public Health, told Times of Malta.

“Very young children and the elderly are the most vulnerable as their body adjustment system is weaker. They may suffer more from overheating, leading to heat exhaustion or heatstroke, the common symptoms of which are headaches and fainting,” she added.

Another risk factor is dehydration, as one tends to lose more body fluids through perspiration in high temperatures. There is the danger of not drinking enough water to replenish the lost fluids and minerals.

The situation is only exacerbated when one drinks tea, coffee or alcohol.

“You should avoid such drinks but if you do have them, increase your intake of water,” Dr Gauci suggested.

She warned that the elderly may be at a higher risk of dehydration because they may lose their thirst sensation and, therefore, do not feel the need to drink water.

She thus urged the public to keep a close eye on elderly relatives or neighbours.

It is the third heatwave to hit Malta in just a month

“Contact them frequently, especially if they live alone, because if they suffer heat exhaustion, they might lose consciousness,” she said.

The Meteorological Office regularly keeps the Health Department updated on the weather forecast. “We alert hospitals and homes for the elderly when temperatures are expected to rise, so they can keep patients and clients in cooler areas, provide them with more water and give them more attention,” Dr Gauci noted.

People suffering from chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, and pregnant women should also drink more water and seek a doctor’s advice if they have any concerns.

“Pregnant women have to be especially careful because if they become dehydrated, their baby will also be dehydrated,” she pointed out.

As for the ideal water intake, Dr Gauci said this depended on a number of factors, including the level of humidity, working conditions and a person’s body weight – the higher the body weight, the more one needs to drink.

One should also avoid the peak sun hours between 11am and 4pm and stay in the cooler areas indoors.

“Choose temperature-controlled rooms and if you stay in a typical Maltese house, it’s better if you stay on the ground floor as it would be much hotter upstairs,” Dr Gauci said.

“Also, many people like to open doors and windows to let in some breeze but in that heat, especially in the afternoons, such apertures should be kept closed so as not to let in hot air,” she continued.

Dr Gauci also suggested that if possible, those who work outdoors should try to work indoors during the peak hours of sunshine.

The heatwave is the third spike that Malta has experienced since last month. Temperatures rose as high as 37˚C in early June and to about 38˚C at the end of the month. On Monday, the mercury rose to a sizzling 39˚C.

Temperatures are expected to drop by a few degrees towards the end of the week with the northwest wind providing some respite from Friday onwards.

Stay cool

• Regularly drink cool water.

• Avoid hot food like soups and choose colder options such as salads.

• Avoid tea, coffee and alcohol.

• Wash frequently.

• Stay in cooler areas of the house and at work.

• Draw curtains to keep out the sun’s rays.

• Avoid the outdoors between 11am and 4pm.

• Seek advice if you have any concerns.