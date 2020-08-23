Despite COVID-19 and restrictive measures, BNI (Business Network International) is offering a great online opportunity to connect and explore business opportunities across countries.

Notwithstanding the pandemic, as the world’s leading business referral organisation, BNI is creating new opportunities worth millions of euros for its members each year to keep their businesses strong and growing.

“In the case of Malta BNI, we have embarked on a series of joint chapter meetings across nations. In recent weeks, we did a joint chapter meeting with Socrates chapter in Cyprus, another one with Rome International in Italy, and this Wednesday, August 26, we will have one with The Buzz and Vesuvius chapters in South Africa,” Malta BNI national director David Bullock said.

Viviana Premazzi, the internationalisation ambassador for Malta BNI, added: “We are also in the process of twinning the BNI chapters in Malta with other BNI chapters in other countries, where we identify beneficial prospects for links of exchange and cooperation across countries, as this can be another driving force for growth and development of our Maltese business organisations.

“By bringing BNI members from different countries and cultures closer together, and by fostering commercial exchanges and cooperation across BNI’s international network ‒ having over 9,600 chapters in more than 70 countries ‒ we aim to develop hundreds of links between micro, small- and medium-sized organisations in Malta with other businesses across the globe from the convenience of one’s home or office,” she added.

Such opportunities promote mutual awareness and open business opportunities to Maltese companies which, while offering an excellent service or products, may not have the financial resources and other means to explore international openings and prospects.

“We believe that, together with the internal chapter business dynamics in Malta, joint chapter meetings and twinnings between Malta-based chapters and those in other countries, near or far, constitute an appropriate instrument with which some of the current day business issues created by this pandemic can be tackled in a practical manner, and overcome by Maltese companies. Through BNI, even small companies in Malta now have a ready-made channel that can offer them an international reach in a safe space, that is being among BNI members and following the BNI code of ethics, without loss of precious effort, time and money,” Bullock explained.

A selected number of non-BNI members can also join the Zoom meeting on Wednesday, August 26, free of charge. All they have to do is send an e-mail to viviana.premazzi@gmail.com or carmelbonello2020@outlook.com.

The meeting starts at 7am sharp and lasts about 70 minutes, but one is recommended to allow more time afterwards to meet others in virtual meeting rooms.

“While there are businesses that have come to a complete stop, BNI members around the world are helping each other. Without a doubt, every business out there should visit a BNI Online chapter meeting to discover the opportunities that already exist,” Graham Weihmiller, BNI chairman and CEO, said.

“When businesses join the BNI network, they’re instantly surrounded by a supportive and energetic group of like-minded businesses who are there to help every BNI business grow in any environment.”

BNI’s proven business networking platform provides its members with the ideal environment, technology, training and support to help them build strong businesses. Malta BNI has been established in 2012 and today has five active chapters.

To learn more about BNI, log on to www.bni.com.

