Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia on Monday met with Spanish State Secretary for Migration Affairs, Maria Del Consuelo Rumi Ibanez, during an official visit to Malta.

She is here to discuss migration and to enhance collaboration between the two countries.

During the meeting, Dr Farrugia and State Secretary Rumi gave an overview of the operations related to migration and asylum procedures.

Dr Farrugia referred to the upcoming ministerial meeting on migration that will be held in Malta on the 23rd September. Home Affairs Ministers of Germany, France, Malta, Italy, Finland as the presidency, and the EU Commission will be meeting to discuss the matter and then report back to the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg in October.

He emphasised that no country should be put under pressure and that relocation mechanisms should be initiated when a country reaches an alarming threshold.

He said that Malta is the third country in the European Union with the highest number of asylum applications per capita and thanked Spain for playing its part in the ad hoc agreements reached over the relocation of a number of people.

Dr Farrugia suggested that member states in the Mediterranean should start meeting to discuss concerns of mutual interest, especially in the areas of migration and security. “We have to cooperate together, work together, plan together, give a direction forward, and speak with one voice,” he said.