The Planning Authority has launched the fifth edition of the Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning (MASP) Awards.

The awards provide architectural firms and interior design studios with a platform to display their work and lead the way for others to find inspiration, the Authority said.

The jury is headed by Helga Ellul, who said that the MASP Awards are more than just accolades; they symbolise a celebration of architectural brilliance across diverse projects, from industrial buildings to private residences, restorations, and heritage sites.

“The awards not only recognise excellence but also highlight the wealth of innovative projects shaping the architectural tapestry of Malta,” she said. “I cannot but emphasise the positive impact of the MASP Awards on the industry, shedding light on the diverse and exceptional projects in Malta."

Architectural firms, interior design studios, planners and civil engineers will be able to submit their projects in eleven categories. Architecture students reading a Masters Degree with the Faculty of the Built Environment at the University of Malta will also be able to submit their projects in a newly introduced category - ‘Outstanding students award’.

The call for entries opens on January 15 and closes on February 21.

As in previous editions, the public will have the chance to vote online for their favourite project between March 24 and April 14. The jury will be made up of a number of foreign and local high-profile professionals within the industry.

The President’s Award will be presented to a person who would have made an outstanding contribution over the years through research, education, theory or practice of architecture and the built environment.

More information may be found on www.maspawards.com.