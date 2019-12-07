A grand Christmas market will be held by Malta Artisan Markets today and tomorrow at Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar.

Hosting over 50 stallholders, the market will feature small, independent, creative business entrepreneurs who will present unique, trendy artisanal products.

There will be homeware and accessories, handcrafts, mixed media arts, as well as local food producers Much A Bunch, Gee’s Jams and With Love from Our Kitchen, as well as Tettiera, Sunday in Scotland, Barbuto and Roots. Newcomers to the market will include Il-Mazza u L-Inkwina, Tinqixiet u Tifkiriet, Atelier 19 and Enchanted Handicrafts.

Visitors are also invited to indulge in a festive brunch and festive afternoon tea being organised by Palazzo Parisio.

Other activities include the Stagecoach Choir (today at 2pm), Verdala International School Vocal Group (today at 4pm), guest singer Leanne Carabott (tomorrow at 3pm), kids’ crafts by Kerry Jane (tomorrow), face painting by Ann and Sandcrafts by Kidspartiesmalta.

The market will be open on both days from 10am to 6pm. Entrance is free. More information on facebook.com/MaltaArtisanMarkets and www.maltaartisanmarkets.com.