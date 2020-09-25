The Malta Artisan Markets, the market that promotes local, hand-made goods and provides a showcase for artisans and crafters in Malta, is being held at Pjazza Tigné at Tigné Point, Sliema, for the first time this weekend.
The line-up includes Ana Sabo Strnisa with AnArt Concept in her debut market appearance with her knotted decorative cushions, braided cot bumpers, floor mats, nursery and kids room decoration; Sharon Browne Printmaking; Myriam Gauthier, founder of Mihome; Lydsan Craftworks with handmade African customised jewellery; Donna Gatt, designer of Terra’s handcrafted polymer clay earrings; and Renata Dudaite, who uses sustainable fashion and home decor accessories to help save the environment.
There will also be One Yellow Melon; Aleri Grace; Maltartiġja; Handcrafted Malta Filigree; Sam Selby; Berivan Serin with her unique stone paintings; Anki Ellul with her ZaFiri Collection; Emma Morgan of Bejta Artisan; Gabriella Lukacs (Gabe’s) and her sustainable fashion items; Elsa Tranchesi; Martin Dyring of ByDyring; Natural Soaps Malta; Natalie Couto with Patterntalk, Dana Carmont (Wasp. Inc. Pty Ltd); Golden Island, local honey and honey products; La Chouette handmade gifts; Atelier Manuel with recycled wooden toys; Gee’s Jams; Homely Design; Joanne Montebello with Burlesque Candles; Janora Blu; Chloe’s Closet; Nicola Diacono with Nikki’s original watercolour and acrylic paintings; Benita Cassar Torreggiani; Artisan Alley Malta, and more.
The market is being held today and tomorrow from 4 to 9pm. Entrance is free. For more up-to-date information, visit www.maltaartisanmarkets.com or visit the event’s Facebook page.
Malta Artisan Markets will be following the guidelines recommended by the health authorities for everyone’s safety.
