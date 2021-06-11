Malta Artisan Markets is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and to commemorate the event, it is returning to its first venue, the Couvre Porte in Vittoriosa, on Sunday.

Local makers, designers, artisans and artists and food producers are among other small business entrepreneurs setting up shop at the inaugural market of 2021. The line-up includes award-winning young jewellery designer Tara Mansell (Tara Lois Jewellery); Mosaics by Thea; Gee’s Jams; Birgu Candlelight Company; Samba Afri Glam accessories & clothing, and Pure Kikoy Syle kaftans and towels. Salsa & Samba Street Bites, Coffee Circus and Street Fruit Juice food trucks will be on hand to offer refreshments.

The market will be held from 10am to 6pm. Keep up to date by visiting www.maltaartisanmarkets.com or visit their Facebook page & Instagram feed @MaltaArtisanMarkets. The event will be following the COVID-19 guidelines in place as recommended by the health authorities for everyone’s safety.