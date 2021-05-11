The Malta Artistic Swimming national team produced a strong performance at the Pirin Tournament Blagoevgrad in Bulgaria.

The Maltese athletes competed in Duet Tech, the Solo Free and Combo events.

Ana Culic and Valentina Marchi placed second in the Duet Tech after compiling a score of 66.0151.

Culic was then in action in the Sole Free where she managed to place third overall with a score of 70.5667 while Thea Grima Buttigieg finished sixth with a score of 66.333.

