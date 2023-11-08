Malta has been approached to chair the world’s largest security body if Russia vetoes the anticipated appointment of Estonia, sources have confirmed following international reports.

While Russia is opposing neighbouring Estonia’s nomination, sources said it is considering to compromise on the chair going to Malta, which it considers “neutral”. At least two other countries were also approached for the same reason, sources say.

However, Malta is officially keen to voice its support for Estonia taking the leading role at the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

“Together with the European Union Military Staff (EUMS), Malta continues to stand behind the candidature of Estonia for the role of OSCE chair for 2024, the only official candidacy on the table,” Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg told Times of Malta in a reply to questions. “For Malta, the OSCE remains a very relevant organisation and we will support all efforts to preserve it.”

The OSCE is the world’s largest regional security organisation. It brings together 57 states from across Europe, Asia and North America to discuss and take action on conflict prevention and arms control and to foster economic development in the region, ensure sustainable use of natural resources, promote human rights, fundamental freedoms, freedom of the press and free and fair elections.

A different participating State chairs the organisation every year and that State’s foreign minister serves as its chairperson.

Estonia due to take the lead role in January

The OSCE is currently chaired by North Macedonia. Estonia is due to take the lead role in January but Russia is said to be prepared to veto Estonia’s appointment due to historical tensions between the two countries, especially in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

Estonia had first expressed interest to be next year’s chair in 2020, almost immediately drawing opposition from Russia.

Reports about Malta’s potential involvement first appeared on the international news website SHR Monitor on Monday, citing multiple OSCE sources.

It said North Macedonia asked Malta whether it would be interested in taking on the role next year “amid heightened concerns that the OSCE could be facing an unprecedented leadership vacuum”.

Bujar Osmani, the foreign minister of North Macedonia, tweeted about a phone call he had with Borg on November 1, saying they discussed “shared responsibility for the functionality and the future of the OSCE”.

Malta is also currently chairing the United Nations Security Council with SHR Monitor saying the country’s seat on the UN Security Council during the 2023-2024 term has already drained a lot of significant resources.

The website said it is yet unclear whether the other OSCE states – “including Russia and the United States” – would support Malta’s potential candidacy if it ever happens.

For any other country to take the lead instead of Estonia, the member states will first have to agree on which country to support and Estonia itself would need to accept to withdraw its candidacy.

Malta is a neutral State with no affiliation to NATO but has aligned itself against Russia after the Ukraine invasion.

Since it was established in 1975, the OSCE has never been without political leadership.