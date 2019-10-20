Cloud solutions and data analytics were at the forefront of discussions at CaseWare international’s distributor conference, held recently in Toronto, Canada. The event was attended by Anthony Vella and Angele Sammut, managing director and director respectively of Audit Solutions Ltd, local agents for CaseWare’s suite of products.

CaseWare International Inc. is a leading global supplier of cutting-edge financial reporting and audit software solutions. Founded in 1988 in Toronto, where it still has its head office, CaseWare today is active in more than 130 countries, including Malta, and services the needs of over 400,000 professionals worldwide. Commenting on the conference theme, Mr Vella said: “In this age of digital disruption, technology providers and industry leaders such as CaseWare are being faced with even tougher challenges as regards product differentiation vis-à-vis competitors, the expectations of end users, and potential growth opportunities.”

He added that thanks to the pioneering development of its cloud suite of auditing software, also available in Malta, CaseWare today “finds itself in a strong position to continue developing solutions that will bring further efficiency, quality, and value to every aspect of clients’ practice and organisation”.

Ms Sammut made reference to the fact that CaseWare, which has 30 years’ experience developing software solutions worldwide, is continuously developing new features and apps for its cloud platform. This includes engagement apps such as the ‘Audit for Holding & Non-Trading Companies’ app, which allows clients to perform entire engagements in CaseWare cloud, as well as the recently launched ‘Query’, a Cloud engagements product designed to address staff-client collaboration tasks. The platform is built to accommodate assurance, business services, financial statements’ preparation, and taxation. “This means one can have access to the latest analytics, monitoring, and productivity tools”, said Ms Sammut.

For more information about CaseWare Cloud and other CaseWare products, visit the website www.caseware.com.mt/