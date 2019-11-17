Ramona Mercieca, deputy country coordinator of the Globe environmental programme for Malta, recently presented highlights of how the programme was implemented in local schools during the 2018-19 scholastic year at the Globe annual regional meeting in Italy.

She displayed photos, articles, publications and Gozo College Middle School’s video investigation entitled ‘The effects of trees on urban temperatures’ during the exhibition market of pro­jects and activities held.

The Globe programme is already being implemented in 31 schools in Malta and Gozo.

Other country coordinators and teachers were impressed with the work done and how successful schools in Malta were, particularly in linking the Globe programme with various curricular subjects and other international programmes such as Eco-Schools and eTwinning.

After the meeting, Globe trainers and teachers underwent three days of training, including a visit to two Globe schools – the G. Garibaldi Primary School in Fiumicello – Villa Vicentina, and IIS Bassa Friulana Senior High School in Cervignano del Friuli. During the visits, delegates were shown how students conducted measurements using the Globe protocols and apps as well as the activities carried out all-year round.

The Maltese delegates’ attendance was made possible through the support of the Globe Regional Coordination Office for Europe and Eurasia, the Education Ministry’s Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes, and the US Embassy in Malta. Altogether 20 countries were represented by 33 country coordinators (CCs) and deputy CCs accompanied by trainers, scientists and teachers. The event was hosted by the Globe Italy team at the Hydrodynamic Plant at the Old Port of Trieste.

Teachers, scientists and members of the public interested in being part of this global network may e-mail Globe country coordinator Prof. Paul Pace on paul.j.pace@um.edu.mt or Ms Mercieca on ramona.mercieca@ilearn.edu.mt.

For more information about the programme, visit the website below.

https://www.globe.gov