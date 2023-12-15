A Maltese-flagged commercial ship has been reportedly hijacked in the Arabian Sea, with local authorities monitoring the situation.

Transport Malta said in a statement on Friday afternoon that, together with other government authorities, it was currently following a "possible security incident" on the Malta-flagged ship RUEN.

"The ship was noted to have encountered difficulties in the Arabian Sea on the morning of December 14, while underway to Turkey."

TM said the ship was managed by a Bulgarian company and had a crew of 18 seafarers of Bulgarian, Angolan and Myanmar nationalities aboard.

"The situation is being closely monitored by the Maltese authorities together with international partners," it added.