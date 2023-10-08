The Malta Aviation Conference and Expo (MACE) is returning for its fifth edition this week.

Happening on October 11 and 12 at the Hilton Malta, Malta’s largest aviation conference is once again hosting several aviation industry experts to shed light on the latest developments and challenges for the industry.

The scope behind MACE is that of creating an environment of collaboration and cooperation for aviation leaders to come together and help each other succeed, profit and thrive now that the industry is back to pre-pandemic heights.

This year, MACE will kick off with two workshops on Tuesday (October 10) by Trustflight and Satcom Direct respectively, and will then proceed with the main conference programme over two full days.

Just like in previous editions, the conference will feature several industry big names such as Nicolas Rallo, the regional director of the ICAO European and North Atlantic (EUR/NAT) Office; Marylin Bastin, the head of aviation sustainability of Eurocontrol; Glyn Hughes, the director general of the International Air Cargo Association (TIACA); Victor Bleoca, the vice president of Cargo Revenue Optimisation and Capacity of Emirates Sky Cargo; and Laila Bin Hareb Almheiri, CEO and founder of Alive.

“Our goal is that year after year, we ensure that MACE remains as relevant to the industry as possible. That is why we work hard to rope in strategic partnerships and thought leaders that bring with them the knowledge, intel and ideas that will push the industry forward and upward. Additionally, MACE’s fifth edition will also boast a fresh new look following a rebranding exercise. In fact, in 2023 MACE is not only coming back with a fresh new theme and new opportunities, but also with a fresh new look that speaks to generations,” Stanley Bugeja, Jonathan Dalli and Joshua Zammit, MACE founders, said.

