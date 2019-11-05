A two-day event packed with activities was organised by the Malta Aviation Museum, which marked its 25th anniversary at its premises in Ta’ Qali last weekend.

Visitors were transported back in time as they watched re-enactments and admired the museum’s unique collection that harks back to the island’s wartime past. They could also attend a number of talks and presentations, covering various topics from aviation archaeology to the role of women in World War II.

The museum was set up a quarter of a century ago through the enthusiasm of a group of clubs, enamoured with aviation history.

“Up until 25 years ago, Malta was one of the the few countries in the world that did not have an aviation museum. Whereas countries like the UK, Italy France, Germany, Spain and the US, among others, have a large number of aviation museums which attract thousands of visitors annually,” Ray Polidano, director general of the Malta Aviation Museum Foundation, told Times of Malta.

“Our island, whose main industry is tourism, was missing out and so a foundation was formed to set up an aviation museum.”

Various associations joined forces for this purpose, namely the Association of Maltese Arms, Collectors and Shooters (AMACS), the Malta Aviation Society, the Malta Historic Aircraft Preservation Group, the Malta Model Aircraft Flying Association, the National War Museum Association, the Society for Scale Modellers, Wirt Artna, the Military Vehicles Collectors Club and the Ħal Far Model Flying Association.

The museum’s objective was, and is, to obtain, restore, conserve and display aircraft, aviation memorabilia and uniforms, and keep an archive of books and photos related to the history of aviation in Malta from 1915 to the present day.

Currently, 24 planes occupy the exhibition space, with the rarest being the Fairey Swordfish of which only 10 still exist worldwide, according to Mr Polidano.

The oldest type (considering the year when the first one flew) is the de Havilland Tiger Moth dating to 1931. The museum’s model was, however, built in 1942.

“The Tiger Moth has been restored to flying condition and flies regularly from its base at Luqa Airport, making it the oldest flying aircraft on the Maltese register,” Mr Polidano said.

Visitors last weekend could, in fact, witness the Tiger Moth as David Polidano piloted the plane over the museum.

“This short flying display showed the progress achieved by the museum in its 25 years of existence: from having only static non-working aircraft on show to having an aircraft that has been restored in-house and now flown by a local pilot,” the foundation’s director general said proudly.

He added that the feedback received was very positive, with most visitors complimenting the friendly atmosphere and the interesting items on display. Besides planes, the museum’s collection also includes various vehicles related to aviation, namely aircraft-towing tractors, an aircraft refuelling bowser (only two examples exist worldwide), a staff car, World War II vehicles and motorbikes, and other airfield equipment.

Last weekend, however, there were more exhibits than usual.

“The museum collaborates with many clubs, offering its hangars in which these clubs can set up exhibitions. We have had exhibitions set up by the Society for Scale Modellers, the Malta Model Aircraft Flying Association, Royal Airforce Association, Military Vehicles Collectors Club, Historic Motorbikes Association and many others. So it was natural for these clubs and associations to be invited to display some of their bikes and vehicles to make the event more attractive,” Mr Polidano noted.

As the museum’s doors closed on Sunday, the director general remarked that the museum plans to keep on expanding by adding more aircraft and aviation memorabilia to its collection.

“We are not finding it easy but we have to keep on trying,” Mr Polidano commented.

The Malta Aviation Museum is open daily from 9am to 5pm. From June to September it is open from 9am to 1pm. For more information, visit www.maltaaviationmuseum.com.