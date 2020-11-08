BizAv Services Ltd and Cockpit4U Aviation Service GmbH have launched new approved aviation training programmes and courses for pilots, cabin crew and aircraft operators in Malta.

Bizav Services managing director Captain Philip Apap Bologna announced a training partnership with German approved training organisation Cockpit4U last month and is now introducing Level D full flight simulator training in Malta.

The EASA (aircraft meeting the safety requirements of the EU) training in Malta will initially be offered on Airbus 320 family aircraft, ranging from MCC and jet transition courses to type ratings and advanced type rating instructor courses.

Crew flight training on Bombardier Challenger, Boeing and other Airbus aircraft types are also offered through the BizAv Cockpit4U partnership at specialised crew training facilities in Berlin.

Cockpit4U managing director Captain Christos Diamantopoulos said he was impressed at the steady and solid pace of growth in the Maltese aviation sector, which is evidently the result of sound national aviation policy together with the right climate for private sector investment in Malta.

Captain Apap Bologna said that BizAv Services Ltd will continue to lead in the development of aviation training in Malta by offering a wide range of cost-effective quality training programme options for aircraft operators and crews.

“We are working with the best professionals in the industry to deliver the highest standards in aviation training for our customers,” he said.