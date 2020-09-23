Malta has once again been placed on Belgium’s red list, banning travel to and from the island, according to the Belgian Foreign Affairs website.

Earlier in September, Malta had been taken off the red list and placed on Belgium’s amber list, advising “increased vigilance” about travel to and from the island.

Belgium had initially banned travel to and from Malta on August 14, describing Malta as a risky country.

Being back on the red list means travel is not possible or authorised and those returning to Belgium from Malta must go into quarantine and take a COVID-19 test.

According to the European Centre for Disease Control, Malta as of Wednesday ranked fifth across the EU in terms of the number of virus cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.

Malta's rate of 144.7 is marginally worse than Belgium's 132.3, which leaves that country sixth on the ECDC list.

Since the number of cases spiked in August, several countries have marked Malta as an unsafe country, imposing a series of restrictions on arrivals, including quarantine and obligatory testing. This was another blow for Malta’s tourism industry, which had already been struggling after months of closures all over the world.