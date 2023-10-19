Malta was among 12 countries that voted in favour of a UN resolution calling for a "humanitarian pause" in fighting between Israel and Hamas for civilians to be given access to aid.

The US used its veto to block the resolution, which also called for an immediate release of all hostages and urged the unhindered provision of food, electricity and basic goods to civilians caught in the conflict.

Both the UK and Russia abstained.

Malta had abstained on a similar resolution tabled by Russia earlier in the week, saying that the text did not contain a strong condemnation of Hamas. The re-written resolution, which “unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas” was tabled by Brazil.

But the US found the resolution unacceptable because it did not mention Israel's right to self-defence.

The resolution would have called on both sides to respect international human rights and humanitarian law and for Israel to rescind its demand for civilians to evacuate northern Gaza.

Malta 'regret' on US veto

Malta's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vanessa Frazier, told Times of Malta she was disappointed in the outcome.

“We very much regret the US veto”, she said. “Malta engaged and negotiated in good faith on the Brazilian draft with a view to having a compromise resolution which could enjoy the support of the majority.”

In its explanation for the reasons for its vote, Malta said it remains “gravely concerned” at the situation in Israel and Gaza, condemning Hamas’ “barbaric terrorist acts” and outlining Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of such attacks.

Malta’s explanation goes on to express its regret at the civilian casualties and humanitarian crisis that it describes as “the inevitable result of the military operations that are being conducted in Gaza”.

Malta described Israeli forces’ decision to cut off food and electricity provision and block supplies of aid and fuel as “deeply concerning' and 'leading to catastrophic results”. It said the displacement of over a million Gaza residents is illegal and has “serious humanitarian consequences”.

It is unclear what the next steps will be, with sources saying that the UN General Assembly may opt to either schedule a debate on the matter or activate an emergency special session, in which to discuss the issue.

A similar emergency special session on Israel’s actions in East Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian territories already exists but has not met since 2018.