Team Malta bagged their first medals at the 2023 GSSE as judokas James Zahra and Katryna Esposito secured bronze medals in the individual event.

Meanwhile, squash siblings Lijana Sultana and Colette Sultana have assured Team Malta of a gold medal in the ladies singles, after storming into Tuesday afternoon’s final at the Marsa Sports Club

On Day 2, the games' first medals will be won in squash, judo, athletics, swimming and table tennis.

It was the Maltese judokas that provided Team Malta with the early boost. James Zahra assured himself of a bronze medal in the -60kg category when he beat team-mate Sadek Khalaf via an Ippon.

With just four judokas in the class, Zahra is assured of a third-place finish. But silver or even gold remain within reach, if he wins his next two fights.

Katryna Esposito hit the ground running in the -48kg judo category against fellow Maltese Kirsty Cauchi. Esposito imposed herself quickly in the fight and secured victory via an Ippon to ensure Team Malta has a second medal at the games.

Esposito, however, will be vying for more, as two wins in her upcoming fights could see her secure the gold medal.

In squash, the Sultana siblings Colette and Lijana will face off in the women’s squash final, to assure Team Malta of a gold medal in the women’s singles.

Colette Sultana outclassed Cypriot player Vasa Karasava Hambides in straight-sets 11-2,11-4.

In the next match of the day, Lijana Sultana faced Luxembourg’s Sandra Denis, who had denied Malta’s Johanna Rizzo earlier on Monday.

Denis made good use of her experience to give Lijana Sultana the hardest of times, and the first game was the perfect example: despite a comeback to 8-8, Denis took the first game 11-8.

Lijana Sultana made amends in the second game to level proceedings, 11-5. A tense finale saw both players go from strength to strength, but Lijana Sultana prevailed after three tie breaks 14-12, to face her sister in the final.

