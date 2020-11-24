The Malta Bankers’ Association (MBA) is organising its annual seminar, entitled ‘Banking in the Digital Age – An Inclusive Transformation for a Changing World’ on Wednesday, November 25 November at 2pm.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual seminar will be held in the form of a two-and-a-half hour webinar which is free of charge to all participants.

The webinar seeks to address recent and ongoing local and European developments and the evolution of traditional banking models, with particular reference to digital innovation in services and products, improvements in digital security, electronic payments and the move towards a cashless society, among other topics.

The event features a line-up of distinguished speakers from the Malta Bankers’ Association, European Banking Federation (EBF), European Payments Council (EPC), Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and Central Bank of Malta (CBM), among others. Rick Hunkin, CEO of Bank of Valletta and MBA chairman will open the event, and he will be followed by presentations by Liga Semane from the EBF, Etienne Goose from the EPC, a representative from the MFSA, Sylvana Gatt from the CMB, Kenneth Farrugia from BOV, Bernard Cutajar from HSBC Bank Malta and Ronald Psaila from APS Bank.

A panel discussion will include interventions from the aforementioned speakers as well as from Luciano Brincat from the Strategy, Policy and Innovation section of MFSA. The webinar will include ample interactivity as participants can send their questions throughout the event to info@maltabankers.org, which will be addressed by the speakers.

“The MBA conference is taking place against the backdrop of the current COVID-19 pandemic where digital efficiency and innovation has proven to be an invaluable tool in reaching banks’ customers and which has also opened up the potential for further developments and enhancements to banking in the local scenario,” said Karol Gabarretta, secretary general of the MBA.

The conference targets management and employees within banks and the financial services industry, as well as other economic players and the general consumers of banking services and products.

For further information and details on this conference including the agenda and speakers’ biographies, as well as to register for the event, visit https://www.maltabankers.org.