APS Bank plc CEO Marcel Cassar has been elected chair of the Malta Bankers’ Association (MBA) for the coming term of office. His appointment was announced following the association’s annual general meeting held on June 1.

Henry Schmeltzer, director of commercial strategy and head of legal at MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc, was elected deputy chair for the same period.

Outgoing chair Rick Hunkin, CEO of Bank of Valletta plc, said that the association agreed that Cassar’s extensive industry experience and long-standing presence on the MBA board made him an ideal candidate to continue to steer the association through these challenging and rapidly changing times.

On his part, Cassar thanked Hunkin for his support and stewardship of the MBA over the past two years. He also thanked outgoing deputy chair Joseph Said, CEO, Lombard Bank Malta plc, and the rest of the association’s members for their support and confidence in him.

In his capacity as MBA chair, Cassar will also represent the association on the board of the European Banking Federation (EBF), of which the MBA is a full member.

The EBF unites 32 national banking associations in Europe that represent some 3,500 banks employing about 2.6 million people and extending over €23 trillion in lending to the European eco­nomy. It is actively engaged in advocacy and the support of policies that foster economic growth and jobs.