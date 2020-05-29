Rick Hunkin, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Valletta, has been elected chair of the Malta Bankers’ Association.

His appointment was announced following the association’s annual general meeting held on May 28.

At the same meeting Joseph Said, Chief Executive Officer of Lombard Bank Malta, was elected deputy chair.

Hunkin thanked the members for their support at a very challenging time for the banking sector. He paid tribute to the outgoing chair and deputy chair, Marcel Cassar and Andrew Beane respectively, for their work during the last two years "amidst less than favourable conditions for the sector".

Hunkin looks forward to working with MBA member banks in driving an agenda that sees them supporting the Maltese economy in weathering the impact brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All local banks, irrespective of their operating challenges, have co-operated to ensure uninterrupted banking services, he said.

In his capacity as MBA chair, Hunkin also represents the association on the Board of the European Banking Federation.

Hunkin was appointed BOV's CEO and executive director on the bank's board on January 1. Having started his career at NatWest and then LloydsTSB, he has, over the past 35 years, covered a wide span of organisations and held seats on the boards of several UK and overseas financial services companies.

Said started his banking career when he joined Barclays Bank, which in 1975 became Mid-Med Bank. There he served for 17 years in all areas of the bank. In 1985 he took up a post in the private sector and returned to the banking sector in 1998 as Lombard Bank CEO.