The Malta Bankers’ Association (MBA) is following developments in the worldwide outbreak of Covid-19 and the significant impact it is having on various national economies.

The likely consequences on the Maltese economy cannot be overlooked and among the sectors particularly at risk are the hospitality and related industries most directly impacted by shifts in tourism.

In this respect the MBA wishes to advise that its member banks are actively assessing the situation of those sectors and customers most affected by these exceptional adverse conditions.

The MBA has received the assurances of its member banks that they are always open to engage with those sectors and customers to determine whether any supporting measures are applicable or merited within their particular circumstances.

This would be done by individual bank members according to the specific situation presented by the customer and which the respective bank would then determine according to the case.