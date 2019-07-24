An NGO migrant rescue vessel has been refused permission to enter Maltese territorial waters to refuel, according to the operators.

SOS Mediterranee said that on Wednesday night, its ship Ocean Viking was scheduled to refuel offshore Malta as is standard practice for ships in the area, but was refused to enter territorial waters by maritime authorities.

The claim could not be immediately verified.

The NGO said the reason provided by the shipping agent in charge appeared to suggest that this was related to the ship's NGO status.

UPDATE 1/3 Yesterday night, the #OceanViking was scheduled to refuel offshore Malta as is standard practice for ships in the area, but was refused to enter territorial waters by maritime authorities. pic.twitter.com/WWqQCk01e0 — SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) August 8, 2019

"While hoping that this is not the case, SOS MEDITERRANEE and MSF (Medicines sans frontiers) are working to establish the facts underlying this decision," the NGO said in a tweet.

The vessel is now heading to the central Mediterranean to conduct search and rescue activities as planned.

The Ocean Viking is the former Aquarius, no stranger to controversy in Malta and other countries.

It was involved in two standoffs near Malta last year, being refused entry to disembark migrants until arrangements were made for them to be distributed among several countries.

In June it was refused entry into Malta for re-supply and a change of crew.

AFP reported on Thursday that with the Italian government refusing to let migrants land on its shores unless other EU countries help take them in, the rescuers on board are preparing for a long wait before disembarking once they pick up migrants.

"We know that we may have to keep patients on board for a while. It's a new challenge", says Stephanie, a German nurse on board. There is also a doctor, another nurse and the midwife.

They asked not to be identified by their full names for fear of prosecution by authorities.

Born in a storm

MSF has set up a clinic on the bridge of the Ocean Viking. The white container has an emergency room, a separate room with three sleeping berths and a delivery room with blue bedsheets.

Generally, pregnant women who are nearing their delivery date are entitled to a medical evacuation -- even to Italy, where authorities under far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini have turned away some migrant rescue boats. Others have been brought to Malta

In recent years, at least 35 babies have been born on military or humanitarian relief vessels in the Mediterranean, according to an AFP count.

Six of them were born to mothers rescued by the Aquarius, the teams on the mission say.

In May, 2016, Desire Alex was the first baby born on the ship. The baby boy was named after the ship's captain.

Five others followed, their first names in several cases reflecting the incredulous relief of their mothers: Newman, Favour, Mercy, Christ and Miracle. Christ's mother gave birth on the open sea in a boat filled with men. When she climbed on board the Aquarius, her baby was still attached to her by the umbilical cord.

Unexpected pregnancies

The Aquarius rescued nearly 4,700 women in nearly three years of operations. Most of them had suffered violence and sexual abuse on their journey.

In 2016, 4.4 percent of the women rescued by the boat were pregnant. By 2018 that number increased to 10 percent.

Faced with numerous unwanted pregnancies, MSF now offers abortion pills on board.

"We did not do it before, but we had so many requests," the midwife onboard says.

"Many women do not say (that they are pregnant), or do it just before disembarking."

A painted zebra, elephant, turtle and bird wings now decorate the walls of the on-board shelters in preparation for the migrants.

There are also drawings done by rescued children on board the Aquarius.

The MSF medics have stocked bandages, drugs and other medical supplies as well as soft toys, games and cards.

"We are pretty well equipped," says Stephanie. "But we hope we do not have to deal with this situation for too long."