Malta has banned entry to UK travellers who took three particular batches of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a travel advisory by the UK's foreign office, travellers were warned that those who were administered the Astrazeneca vaccine with batch numbers: 4120Z001, 4120Z002, 4120Z003 will be denied entry.

The UK foreign office said it is clarifying with the Maltese authorities why these have been deemed not valid for entry.

All three batches are of the vaccine manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and known as Covishield.

Malta is currently on the UK's green list, meaning travellers do not have to quarantine on their return.

However Malta has placed restrictions on British travellers, with only fully vaccinated tourists allowed, except for children under 12, who can travel with a negative PCR test and a vaccinated adult.

What is the current UK travel advice?

If you live in England, Malta will accept the NHS COVID Pass (both the digital app and letter versions) as proof of your vaccination status.

If you live in Wales, Malta will accept an NHS COVID Pass letter to demonstrate your COVID-19 vaccination status. If you live in Scotland, Malta will accept an NHS letter to demonstrate your COVID-19 vaccination status.

If you live in Northern Ireland, Malta will accept the interim proof of vaccination document which are valid until 11:59pm on 31 July 2021.

An NHS appointment card from vaccination centres is not designed to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to demonstrate a person's vaccine status.

Only certificates showing the vaccine used is one approved by the European Medicines Agency will be accepted.