Caldwell VanRiper (CVR), a full-service agency based in the heart of the American Midwest, has chosen to partner with ANCHOVY plc (MSE: ANC) to deliver one of their most ambitious campaigns yet.

The campaign will span across a number of countries and regions, with different agencies responsible for running campaigns in their designated region. ANCHOVY. will be one of the two agencies responsible for running the campaign in the UAE and Qatar. The global campaign promotes one of the most-established brands worldwide in the modern day air conditioning systems. The campaign specifically focuses on air purification with ANCHOVY.’s main objective to raise brand awareness through paid media both digitally (LinkedIn) as well as advertising in local trade media.

CVR has been around for more than 100 years, and continues to focus on delivering ideas that move people to take action, sell products and change perceptions. Like ANCHOVY., CVR is part of AMIN; the Advertising & Marketing Independent Network.

ANCHOVY. stood out to CVR for their impressive portfolio of clients, particularly in the Middle Eastern and Western Asia region, and when they needed a partner to help them run campaigns in that region, ANCHOVY. were their first choice, allowing both agencies to collaborate on global campaigns without restriction.

“Our expertise in the region has really become one of our unique value propositions to clients. We have run massive campaigns in the region of this size for years now which makes us the right fit for this project,” said Zak Borg, co-founder of ANCHOVY.

Benji Borg, co-founder at ANCHOVY. Added: “We’ve been working closely with the CVR team to make sure that we continue to deliver amazing work. The local team is excited to be part of a global project of this scale.”

This project is one of many more ongoing in the region with ANCHOVY. setting its sights on further expansion in the coming months.

If you have or would like to do business in the Middle East & Western Asia region, we welcome such a conversation. Reach us on info@anchovyinc.com.