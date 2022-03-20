Mark Grenside, the Malta-based author of critically acclaimed thriller novel Fall Out, is soon set to make an appearance at this year’s FT Weekend Oxford Literary Festival.

In an interview with BBC presenter, political commentator and former LBC radio host Matthew Stadlen, Grenside will share his inspiration for Fall Out and chat about his life and career as a thriller author, television and film producer with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and his role as a serial entrepreneur.

Having worked in insurance – specialising in kidnap, ransom and extortion – Grenside switched careers to entertainment. His eclectic career has since included working for Jim Henson and The Muppets, creating and producing several television series, arranging the $250 million buyout of the Hallmark Channel International, and co-founding Dragonfly Biosciences and two digital companies.

Making the most of his film industry insider knowledge and meticulous research, Grenside penned Fall Out based on the true scandal of a multibillion-dollar theft and murder.

In the adrenalin-fuelled page-turner, an LA screenwriter is killed shortly after completing his latest script for a potential blockbuster movie, which echoes past events. Before his death, he sends the script to a small group of people all connected to a film that had abruptly stopped shooting years before. Producer Marcus Riley sets out on an increasingly dangerous quest to get the movie made, and, alongside the other recipients of the script, escape an assassin from the past.

“I’m really excited to learn about thriller-writing and how Mark goes about creating suspense,” Stadlen said in anticipation of the hour-long interview on March 29.

The FT Weekend Oxford Literary Festival 2022 is a world-class, highly anticipated literary event that brings together leading authors as well as public figures. Held this year between March 25 and April 3, the festival events will largely take place around Blackwell’s Marquee and Worcester College in Oxford city centre.

The interview with Mark Grenside at the FT Weekend Oxford Literary Festival 2022 will take place on March 29 at 2pm, at Bodleian: Divinity School. Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk. More information about the FT Weekend Oxford Literary Festival 2022 is available at www.oxfordliteraryfestival. org and about Grenside at www.mngrenside.com.