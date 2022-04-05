A digital marketing company based in Malta has donated more than €15,000 to the Red Cross, to support its humanitarian work in Ukraine.

Blexr, which works in lead generation for the iGaming industry, gave €10,000 to the Red Cross’s Ukraine appeal, while its team members gave a further €5,680 from personal donations.

While most of the company works remotely, Blexr also has an office based in Sliema.

The Red Cross is currently undertaking humanitarian efforts in Ukraine following the country’s invasion by Russia.

Nick Walker, COO for Blexr, said: “We are watching with concern at the fighting going on in Ukraine. Many of our team come from that part of the world and we wanted to support the humanitarian work going on there, so that’s why we organised a company donation to the Red Cross.

“Apart from this, many Blexrians wanted to support this cause and donate themselves, and we were so pleased by all they added to the total donation.”