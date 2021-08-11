RecruitGiant, a leading Malta based recruiter of non-EU national workers, is expanding the network of facilities in India through which it offers job-specific training to workers interested in moving to Malta.

The ISO-certified Little Flower Engineering Institute, located in Kochi, will provide training in the construction, manufacturing and engineering sectors which is specifically tailored to vacancies available in Malta.

RecruitGiant’s training facili­ties across India are managed through an affiliation with the country’s National Skills Deve­lopment Corporation within the Ministry for Skills.

Benjamin Borg, head of ope­rations at RecruitGiant, said: “Our reputation as the best recruiter of non-EU nationals across many economic sectors is based on our commitment to quality and transparency.

“In the construction, industrial and engineering sectors, where skilled labour is in short supply, RecruitGiant has always invested in helping candidates obtain the skills they need to succeed in Malta. This latest expansion of our network of training facilities across India will further strengthen the quality of our candidates.”

RecruitGiant is currently in the process of filling more than 1,000 vacancies

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, RecruitGiant has continued to fill vacancies in Malta and is currently in the process of filling more than 1,000 vacancies.

“The vast majority of these vacancies, in construction, manu­facturing and service delivery were taken up by non-EU nationals. In each case, RecruitGiant ensures that the candidate not only has the right training for the available role but also that all the necessary documentation and a formal employment contract are in place.

Adrian Zammit at Key Contractors Ltd, which regularly recruits employees through RecruitGiant, said: “As a business that operates across the building services industries, we face a constant struggle to find committed employees with the skill sets we need.

“International recruitment is, therefore, a necessity and RecruitGiant have always provided very well-trained candidates. Their commitment to professionalism also ensures the process of recruiting non-EU nationals works smoothly.”

RecruitGiant is a multi-discipline, specialist recruitment company offering a partnership-led approach with clients, candidates and contractors. Based in Malta, the company offers professional recruitment services, including payroll and outsourcing services across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

More information is available at https://recruitgiant.eu/.