The Malta Basketball Association (MBA) announced that it had appointed Charles Bonnici as its new women’s national team coach.

Bonnici replaces Italian coach Angela Adamoli who has been at the helm of the women’s national team for the past 11 years, leading the team to success in the Games of the Small States of Europe.

Adamoli helped Malta win the gold medal at the GSSE during the 2017 edition that was held in San Marino.

“The Malta Basketball Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Bonnici as the new head coach of the Women’s National Basketball Team,” the local governing body of basketball announced in a statement.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com