States of Europe (GSSE) silver medalists will be following new leadership from next year, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Walls was appointed by the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) in 2022 ahead of the FIBA Small Countries Championships which took place on home soil. As the replacement for Italian coach Andrea Paccarie, the American mentor had big shoes to fill and when facing the likes of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Malta managed to finish with a silver medal.

This year, Malta repeated this with another second-place finish in the GSSE after losing the final against Luxembourg in June.

However, it was commonly believed that the team’s ambition was much higher than two silver medals, particularly with the likes of Samuel Deguara, Falzon brothers Aaron and Tevin, and additions like Nelson Kahler, Joshua Tomasi and Eric Washington to mention just a few.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com