The Malta Basketball Association has been given the responsibility by FIBA to host the European Championship for Small Countries in 2022.

The continental championships bring together the basketball countries in the lower-tier of the European basketball to face each other and the Malta national team will be hoping they can strike success in front of the home crowd.

In a statement, FIBA said that the championships will be held between June 28 and July 3 at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion.

“The European Championship for Small Countries 2022 will be hosted in Ta’ Qali, Malta while Nicosia in Cyprus will organise the FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries,” FIBA said in a statement.

