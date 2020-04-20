The Malta Basketball Association has decided to cancel both the men’s and women’s senior championship for season 2019-20.

The decision was taken after a meeting between the MBA Council and the governing body’s Executive Committee which was held at the Ta’ Qali headquarters on Monday.

Paul Sultana, the MBA president, confirmed to the Times of Malta that due to the current COVID-19 situation in Malta, a consensus was reached between both the clubs’ representatives and the association’s top officials to end the senior league competitions.

“The MBA Executive meeting and the Council analysed the current situation caused by COVID-19 and it was agreed that it looks unlikely that we will be able to complete both the men’s and women’s senior leagues,” Sultana said.

“It’s an unfortunate situation but we are committed to ensure the safety of all the players by abiding to the instructions of the health authorities.”

When competitive action was halted last month, the men’s first and second divisions as well as the women’s championship were close to complete their respective regular seasons in a bid to define which teams would qualify for the season-end play-offs.

Before the unexpected break, Starlites were leading the way in the men's championship while Hibernians were in first place in the women's championship.

Although the senior league championships will not be completed, there is still a glimmer of hope that the remaining cup finals could still be played this summer, Sultana said.

“The MBA Council have agreed to leave a possibility so that both the men’s and women’s KO finals as well as the Louis Borg Cup finals in both categories could be staged should the health sanctions are eased by the authorities,” the MBA president said.

“The clubs involved will be given a three-week period to prepare for these finals, who, however, cannot be played later than the end of July.”

On the other hand, the MBA is taking a less-stringent approach for the junior competitions.

“We are still hopeful of being able to complete the junior leagues,” Sultana said.

“Our young players have already been denied the opportunity of attending training camps or tournaments abroad this summer and we are keeping open the opportunity of providing our upcoming players the chance to practice their favourite sport in the summer.

“If there will not be enough time to complete the league championship we are planning to organise at least a tournament for all age-groups in the youth categories.”