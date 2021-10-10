While basketball in Malta has been around and is set up through the few clubs around the island, the sport’s smaller-sized equivalent – 3x3 – has yet to gain traction among local players. After a recent clinic which took place at the Ta’ Qali pavilion at the end of September, Kurt Aquilina spoke with 3x3 Malta representative Steffi De Martino about the event…

3x3 Malta takes care of all of the game’s events, all of which are recognised by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), and organises sporadic tournaments in four categories: Open Men, Open Women, and the U-18s version of both competitions.

Asked about the clinic, De Martino explained that the purpose of the event was to create a 3x3 community in Malta with a bit more awareness of the game.

