The Malta Basketball national teams discovered their opponents in this summer’s European Championships for Small Countries.

The women’s team were handed a tough draw as they were drawn in Group A and will be up against Norway, Ireland and Andorra.

On the other hand, Group will be formed by Luxembourg, Cyprus, Gibraltar and Kosovo.

For the Maltese girls, the draw is quite tricky given that they will be up against two teams who are expected to challenge for a top-four placing in the tournament, namely Norway and Ireland.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta