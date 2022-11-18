The Malta Basketball Association (MBA) has renewed its sponsorship agreement with MAPFRE MSV Life, covering the senior women’s competitions, for another three years, the local governing body announced in a statement.

Confirmation of the extension of this long-standing partnership represents a boost for women’s basketball as MAPFRE MSV Life will continue to support the Women’s First Division Basketball League and the Women’s First Division Knock-Out until season 2024-25.

The agreement was signed by Paul Sultana, president of the MBA, and Etienne Sciberras, Chief Executive Officer at MAPFRE MSV Life, at a press conference, held on Thursday at the MBA Complex.

The semi-final draw of this season’s Women’s First Division Knock-Out competition was held during the press conference with Starlites FIJO drawn against Luxol while Hibernians will face ARMS Depiro.

Click here for full story