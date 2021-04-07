The Malta Basketball Association was the latest sporting governing body in Malta to show its disappointment following the government’s decision against lifting restrictions on organised sport.

Earlier this week, the MBA, along with the Malta Football Association and the Aquatic Sports Association, had issued a statement whereby they reiterated the limited impact sport had in the transmission of COVID-19 as per the figures presented by the same health authorities.

The figures showed that the infection rate from sporting events had been of a bare minimum and all three bodies had issued an appeal to the Government and the local health authorities to allow the return of competitive sport, albeit in a gradual way.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta