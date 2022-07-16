Malta centre Kurt Cassar is set to remain in Serie B this coming season as he joined Sicilian side Virtus Ragusa.

The move, announced on Saturday, sees Cassar take on his fifth season as a professional basketball player, played entirely in Italy.

Speaking to the club’s media, Cassar praised coach Antonio Bocchino who helped make his move successful.

“I want to thank the club for the opportunity given, especially coach Antonio Bocchino of whom I already had great esteem, and the president Sabrina Sabbatini whom I have already gotten to know,” Cassar said.

