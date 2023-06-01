Malta’s basketball teams finished their day two commitments with a mixed bag yet again as the Maltese men beat Montenegro 78-66 to make amends for a tough loss to Cyprus on Tuesday. Earlier the Malta women’s team fell 59-42 to the Montenegrin team.

It was a widely different story for Alan Walls’ clan on Wednesday as following a dismal start to the tournament against the Cypriots, a different starting five showed a stronger side and it became clear as Malta led for most of the game.

Eric Washington looked much better than his debut as he secured a double-double, leading the Malta scoring with 20 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds in an impressive performance to erase any doubts about his name. Nelson Kahler followed with seven of seven makes for 14 points and six rebounds, as Jacob Formosa and Aaron Falzon scored 11 and 11 points respectively.

