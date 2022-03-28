The Malta Basketball Association (MBA) has opened an investigation over a possible match-fixing incident during the last game day fixture between Hibernians and Depiro BC from the BOV Men’s National League.

A video circulating online showing the last six minutes of the game on Saturday displays a completely different version of two sides that have reached the playoffs round this season, with Hibernians currently the second seed and Depiro now the third seed of the standings.

The game eventually ended in a 69-68 win for Depiro, which pits them against each other in the postseason opener.

Starlites Naxxar, the top seed - and on paper the team to beat - face first-time playoff side Mellieha Libertas after the pair faced off earlier in the day, and Starlites emerging as victors, 75-72. However, the outcome might end up heading towards a different direction following this incident.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta