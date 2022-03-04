Malta Basketball Association president Paul Sultana expressed his delight following the appointment of Alan Walls as head coach of men’s national basketball team.

Walls, an American FIBA licensed international basketball coach and administrator with 28 years of experience, will oversee the national team’s preparations for the upcoming FIBA European Championship for Small Countries, being staged in Malta between June 28 and July 3.

Malta have been drawn against Andorra and Azerbaijan in Group A, while Armenia, Gibraltar and San Marino are in Group B.

Commenting on Walls’s appointment as national coach, Sultana said: “We are very pleased that Alan Walls has accepted our offer to become the new coach of our men’s national team. In addition to his qualifications, Walls brings a wealth of experience, having been involved in basketball coaching for almost three decades, and is held in very high esteem in international basketball circles.

