The Malta Basketball Association has joined other sporting federations in expressing its disappointment after the government decide to retain a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate as a requisite to attend sports events.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced in his speech in Parliament that vaccination certificates will not be needed for entry into restaurants, snack bars, and social clubs from February 7.

From February 14, certificates will not be needed for entry to bars, gyms, spas, pools, cinemas and theatres.

But spectators for sports events will still have to present a valid COVID-19 certificate, a decision described by the Malta Basketball Association as baffling.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta