Malta's national beach handball team has taken its game into the Mediterranean sphere as the squad has travelled to Greece for this year's edition of the Mediterranean Beach Games. The Games, taking place in Patras, opened on Sunday and may be a much-needed source of exposure for the sport which is relatively new in Malta.

Melita Falcons Beach Handball club's team manager Ádám Süle, also part of the national team squad for the Games spoke to Kurt Aquilina about their ambitions for the Games.

Melita Falcons beach Handball club's Ádám Süle talks about the Mediterranean Beach Games 2019.

Süle admitted that the challenge of achieving their targets will be tough, considering they have been placed in Group B against hosts Greece, Italy, Morocco and Tunisia. However, Süle said, "I have a good feeling about the tournament but we need to stay humble, work hard and think game by game."

"The guys have trained hard all summer and personally I would like to reach the top eight in the tournament," Süle remarked.

"It is not going to be easy because we have good teams in the group. We have to think game by game but if we reach the top eight, anything can happen - But it's going to be difficult."

Malta played its opening two fixtures on Sunday losing 2-0 against Italy and Greece. They face the test of battling Morocco and Tunisia on Monday.

Süle's aim by the end of the Games is to better the level of Maltese beach handball. "I think the level right now is close to the middle of Europe but we can reach a very high level if we keep on working hard. We need to compete in a lot of tournaments and play a lot of games," Süle emphasised. "We would also like to start thinking about creating a women's team as well as a youth team."