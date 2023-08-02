Malta won their first game at the FIBA women’s Under-18 European Championships in Durres, Albania on Wednesday as they beat Andorra 86-69.

It was an impressive performance for Malta’s women as they maintained their composure amid the Andorra pressure and motivated by a standout performance by Danika Galea, Giovanni Gebbia’s clan led the game throughout, opening double-digit gaps on numerous occasions. While Andorra managed to come back and threaten the status quo, Malta were determined to take the win.

Galea, who has had a positive season in Rome playing for Elite Basket Roma, emulated this on the court on Tuesday with a phenomenal 41 points, making it a double-double with 20 rebounds and four blocks. Anna Fenech Pace was the other double-digit scorer, putting up 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Closest to Galea on the boards was Sara Fenech Pace who, coming off the back of a fourth-place finish with Under-16s, grabbed 16 rebounds on the day.

